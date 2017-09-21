Turbo Rock 21 septembre 2017

INTRO
FIREWIND « S. k. g. »
STANDING OVATION
DIMMU BORGIR Forces Of The Northen Night « Gateways » 5’09
LES NEWS DU FRONT
JOE SATRIANI The Extremist(92) « Motorcycle Driver » 4’56
ON THE ROAD AGAIN PART. I
PAT MC MANUS MAMA’S BOYS Power & Passion(85) « Straight Forward, No Lookin’ Back »
LE CADDIE DU METALLEUX PART. I
MOTÖRHEAD Under Cöver « Whiplash » 3’49
ARCH ENEMY Will To Power « The World Is Yours » 4’53
EPICA The Solace System EP « The Solace System » 4’43
DRAKKAR Diabolical Empthy « Hitchhiking Of Pain » 4’11
IF YOU HAVE SOME HOLES ….COVER PART. I
ALABAMA THUNDERPUSSY Suckin’ The 70’s(02) « Man Of The Silver Mountain(cover of Rainbow) » 4’02
WARPED Strychnine Girl(02) « Dog Eat Dog(cover of AC/DC) » 3’42
FIREBALL MINISTRY Suckin’ The 70’s(02) « Doctor Doctor(cover of UFO) » 4’33
HELLFUELED For Promotion Only(01) « Cold Sweat(cover of Thin lizzy) » 3’10
PAIN Nothin’ Remains The Same(02) « Eleanor Rigby(cover of The Beatles) » 3’51
STANDING OVATION
DIMMU BORGIR Forces Of The Northen Night « Dimmu Borgir(orchestro) » 4’00
ON THE ROAD AGAIN PART. II
DRAGONFORCE Ultra Beatdown(08) « A Flame For Freedom » 5’20
REPORT METAL A LA CAMPAGNE
HEADCHARGER Hexagram(17) « Back To Life » 3’47
LE CADDIE DU METALLEUX PART. II
ENSIFERUM Two Paths « Way Of The Warrior » 3’57
PARADISE LOST Medusa « Blood & Chaos » 3’51
THE NEW ROSES One More For The Road « Life Ain’t Easy(For A Boy With Long Hair) » 3’41
TRIGGERFINGER Colossus « Colossus » 4’11
UNCLE’S NO² CABAS
Y & T Open Fire Live(05) « Forever » 5’54
RIOT Riot Live(89) « Rock city » 3’47
STANDING OVATION
DIMMU BORGIR Forces Of The Northen Night « Chers With The Abyss » 4’11
ON THE ROAD AGAIN PART. III
TRUST Repression(80) « Saumur »
IF YOU HAVE SOME HOLES ….COVER PART. II
WITHIN TEMPTATION « Runnin’ Up That Hill(cover of Kate Bush) » 3’46
MORS PRINCIPIUM EST Great Metal Covers(16) « California Dreamin'(cover Of The Mamas & The Papas) » 2’16
THE JEFF HEALEY BAND « While My Guitar Gently Weeps(cover Of The Beatles) » 3’48
INACTIVE MESSIAH Be My Drug(06) « Beat It(cover of Michaël Jackson) » 5’28
SENTENCED « The House Of The Risin’ Sun(cover of The Animals) » 4’06
STANDING OVATION
DIMMU BORGIR Forces Of The Northen Night « Pintania » 3’03