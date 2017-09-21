Turbo Rock 21 septembre 2017

INTRO

FIREWIND « S. k. g. »

STANDING OVATION

DIMMU BORGIR Forces Of The Northen Night « Gateways » 5’09

LES NEWS DU FRONT

JOE SATRIANI The Extremist(92) « Motorcycle Driver » 4’56

ON THE ROAD AGAIN PART. I

PAT MC MANUS MAMA’S BOYS Power & Passion(85) « Straight Forward, No Lookin’ Back »

LE CADDIE DU METALLEUX PART. I

MOTÖRHEAD Under Cöver « Whiplash » 3’49

ARCH ENEMY Will To Power « The World Is Yours » 4’53

EPICA The Solace System EP « The Solace System » 4’43

DRAKKAR Diabolical Empthy « Hitchhiking Of Pain » 4’11

IF YOU HAVE SOME HOLES ….COVER PART. I

ALABAMA THUNDERPUSSY Suckin’ The 70’s(02) « Man Of The Silver Mountain(cover of Rainbow) » 4’02

WARPED Strychnine Girl(02) « Dog Eat Dog(cover of AC/DC) » 3’42

FIREBALL MINISTRY Suckin’ The 70’s(02) « Doctor Doctor(cover of UFO) » 4’33

HELLFUELED For Promotion Only(01) « Cold Sweat(cover of Thin lizzy) » 3’10

PAIN Nothin’ Remains The Same(02) « Eleanor Rigby(cover of The Beatles) » 3’51

STANDING OVATION

DIMMU BORGIR Forces Of The Northen Night « Dimmu Borgir(orchestro) » 4’00

ON THE ROAD AGAIN PART. II

DRAGONFORCE Ultra Beatdown(08) « A Flame For Freedom » 5’20

REPORT METAL A LA CAMPAGNE

HEADCHARGER Hexagram(17) « Back To Life » 3’47

LE CADDIE DU METALLEUX PART. II

ENSIFERUM Two Paths « Way Of The Warrior » 3’57

PARADISE LOST Medusa « Blood & Chaos » 3’51

THE NEW ROSES One More For The Road « Life Ain’t Easy(For A Boy With Long Hair) » 3’41

TRIGGERFINGER Colossus « Colossus » 4’11

UNCLE’S NO² CABAS

Y & T Open Fire Live(05) « Forever » 5’54

RIOT Riot Live(89) « Rock city » 3’47

STANDING OVATION

DIMMU BORGIR Forces Of The Northen Night « Chers With The Abyss » 4’11

ON THE ROAD AGAIN PART. III

TRUST Repression(80) « Saumur »

IF YOU HAVE SOME HOLES ….COVER PART. II

WITHIN TEMPTATION « Runnin’ Up That Hill(cover of Kate Bush) » 3’46

MORS PRINCIPIUM EST Great Metal Covers(16) « California Dreamin'(cover Of The Mamas & The Papas) » 2’16

THE JEFF HEALEY BAND « While My Guitar Gently Weeps(cover Of The Beatles) » 3’48

INACTIVE MESSIAH Be My Drug(06) « Beat It(cover of Michaël Jackson) » 5’28

SENTENCED « The House Of The Risin’ Sun(cover of The Animals) » 4’06

STANDING OVATION

DIMMU BORGIR Forces Of The Northen Night « Pintania » 3’03